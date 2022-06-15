Scope

The Pest Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on strategies and tools for controlling insect pest populations that impact the production of plants used for food and fibre. This section is fully cross-listed between Frontiers in Agronomy and Frontiers in Insect Science.

Led by Dr. Murray Isman from the University of British Columbia, the Pest Management section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pest control, which contribute to the development of effective and sustainable solutions for managing pests.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological control through the release of exotic or native natural enemies

cultivation practices aimed at mitigating pest populations

field applications of host plant resistance derived from traditional breeding or genetically modified plants

management of arthropods and other pests as vectors of plant pathogens

pest management products, including conventional pesticides, biopesticides, and behavior-modifying products (pheronomes, repellents/deterrents)

products with novel modes-of-action and/or novel delivery systems

resistance of pests to pest management products and other tools

RNAi-based products for pest management or other novel genetic means of population control

studies on nematodes, if they directly impact the management of insect and mite pests in horticultural and field crops.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about strategies and tools for controlling pest populations in various agricultural settings. Submissions focusing on field or glasshouse trials of commercial products with only novel applications or efficacy demonstrations are outside the section scope. Additionally, research primarily addressing climate change or disease management without direct and significant impact on pest management strategies is not suitable for this section.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

Manuscripts dealing with invasive pests of agronomic/horticultural crops can be submitted through either journal.

Manuscripts dealing specifically with forest pest management, post-harvest pest management, structural pest management or urban pest management should be submitted through Frontiers in Insect Science. Manuscript dealing with hematophagous insects, both nuisance feeders and disease vectors may also be submitted through Frontiers in Insect Science.

Mosquito abatement tools and strategies are within the scope of the section, however all studies on anopheline mosquitoes should be directed to Frontiers in Malaria.

Studies involving ticks and hematophagous mites should be directed to Frontiers in Arachnid Science.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pest control to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.