qureshi,jawwad a
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture
Multan, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)
Birmensdorf, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, United States
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
National Polytechnic Institute (IPN)
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
Syngenta Ghent Innovation Center, Technologiepark
Gent-Zwijnaarde, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
Fundo de Defesa da Citricultura
Araraquara, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
Conthey Research Center, Agroscope
Conthey, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
National Autonomous University of Mexico
México City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
São Paulo State University
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
Indian Institute of Pulses Research (ICAR)
Kanpur, India
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
Portici Secondary Office, Institute for Sustainable Plant Protection, National Research Council (CNR)
Portici, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
Universidade Federal de Lavras
Lavras, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Pest Management
Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (IMBB), Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas (FORTH)
Crete, Greece
Community Reviewer
Pest Management