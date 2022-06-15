Scope

The Weed Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the practical implications of weed science for effective management strategies.

Led by Dr. Shibu Jose from the University of Missouri, the Weed Management section welcomes submissions in the various domains of weed science, which connect theoretical understanding with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological weed control

cultural weed control

ecological weed control

herbicide-resistant weeds and their management

herbicide-tolerant crops

impact of climate change on weeds and herbicide efficacy

integrated weed management

mechanical weed control

modeling

organic weed control

performance of herbicides

weed biology and ecology

weed management effects on the environment

weed seed biology

weed surveys

economics and extension related to weed science

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the practical aspects of weed management and their implications for various ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of weed science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.