Scope Weed Management welcomes original research and review articles on fundamental and applied aspects of weed science. The section welcomes studies on weed ecology and biology but they must discuss practical implications for weed management. The journal welcomes manuscripts from any part of the world. Articles on weed genetics will not be considered for review, unless they provide insight for weed management. Experiments should have been repeated over time or space. Topics covered by the section include but are not limited to: • Weed seed biology • Weed biology and ecology • Impact of climate change on weeds and herbicide efficacy • Performance of herbicides • Herbicide-resistant weeds and their management • Biological weed control • Ecological weed control • Cultural weed control • Mechanical weed control • Organic weed control • Herbicide-tolerant crops • Integrated weed management • Weed management effects on the environment • Weed surveys • Modelling • Economics and extension related to weed science. Frontiers in Agronomy is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

