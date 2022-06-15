Scope

The Asthma section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing various aspects of asthma.

Led by Dr. Abdelilah Gounni from Max Rady College of Medicine, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba, the Asthma section welcomes submissions in the various domains of asthma research, which aim to enhance the understanding of asthma heterogeneity and develop new strategies for prevention and treatment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

airway physiology, structural changes, and fixed airflow obstruction

asthma onset, in childhood or later life

asthma prevention and remission

environmental exposures relevant to asthma

experimental asthma, including human challenge studies and animal models

improving access to asthma diagnosis and treatment

molecular mechanisms of allergic and non-allergic asthma, including the use of 'omics technologies to identify novel endotypes

new developments in asthma management, such as targeted treatments, immune modulation, and development of precision medicine

patient-reported outcomes

respiratory infections and asthma

severe asthma as a distinct entity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about various aspects of asthma, aiming to contribute to the understanding and management of this complex condition.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of asthma heterogeneity, prevention, treatment, and management, as well as improving access to diagnosis and care, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Asthma section does not consider submissions focused on gene expression without a foundation in asthma or environmental management unrelated to asthma triggers. However, system engineering studies that address asthma-specific concerns are welcome. Research that lacks a foundation in asthma pathophysiology, diagnosis, or treatment is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of asthma research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.