Scope The Asthma section of Frontiers in Allergy publishes high-quality basic, translational and clinical research in all areas of asthma. We welcome submissions on the following topics: Asthma onset, whether in childhood or later life

Environmental exposures relevant to asthma

Respiratory infections and asthma

Molecular mechanisms of allergic and non-allergic asthma, including the use of ‘omics technologies to identify novel endotypes

Experimental asthma, both human challenge studies and animal models

Airway physiology, structural changes and fixed airflow obstruction

Asthma prevention and asthma remission

Severe asthma as a distinct entity

Patient reported outcomes

Improving access to asthma diagnosis and treatment

New developments in asthma management, including targeted treatments, immune modulation and development of precision medicine. Our ultimate goal is to stimulate cross-disciplinary approaches to understand asthma heterogeneity and develop new strategies for prevention and treatment. Frontiers in Allergy is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

