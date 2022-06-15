Scope

The Genetics and Epidemiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of genetic and epidemiological factors in asthma and allergies.

Led by Dr. Luis Garcia-Marcos from the University of Murcia, the Genetics and Epidemiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of allergy research, which aim to understand the complex interactions between genetic and environmental factors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

affordability of medicine

advocacy

epigenetic changes

genetic determinants of response to treatments

genetic predisposition and heritability

geographical and time trend changes in prevalence or incidence

health plans addressing asthma and allergies

individual and ecological risk or protective factors

interaction between epidemiological and genetic factors

patient associations

prevalence and incidence

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between genetic and epidemiological factors in the context of asthma and allergies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of genetic and epidemiological factors in asthma and allergies, affordability of medicine, advocacy, epigenetic changes, genetic determinants of response to treatments, genetic predisposition and heritability, geographical and time trend changes in prevalence or incidence, health plans addressing asthma and allergies, individual and ecological risk or protective factors, interaction between epidemiological and genetic factors, patient associations, and prevalence and incidence (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of allergy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.