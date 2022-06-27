Main content

Scope The Mechanisms in Allergy section of Frontiers in Allergy focuses on mechanisms underlying allergic diseases and the mechanisms of action of effective treatments. Allergy has become recognized as a systems disease consisting of interactions and networks at multiple levels from the molecular and tissue level to organs, populations and the environment. The global rise in allergic diseases in recent decades has stimulated innovative research in novel remedies and underlying mechanisms of allergic disease including but not limited to: • Mechanisms of allergic diseases such as asthma, food allergy, allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, nasal polyps • Affected organs including: a) Skin b) Airway epithelium: upper (nose, sinuses), lower (lung) c) Gastrointestine: upper (esophagus, stomach), lower (intestine, colon) • Understanding of mechanisms of treatments: a) skin barrier repair b) reduction of type 2 immunity in different organs c) microbiome alteration and homeostasis d) targeting of immunomodulatory or neuroimmune pathways (dectin-1, NMU) e) identification of biomarkers to facilitate a precision medicine treatment approach All published studies will contribute insights into mechanisms underlying allergic disease and mechanisms underlying effective treatments. Frontiers in Allergy is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Allergy

Abbreviation falgy

Electronic ISSN 2673-6101

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, 1Science

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Submission Mechanisms in Allergy welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Mechanisms in Allergy, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

