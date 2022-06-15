Scope

The Mechanisms in Allergy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the underlying mechanisms of allergic diseases and the actions of effective treatments.

Led by Dr. Rosemarie DeKruyff from Stanford University, the Mechanisms in Allergy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of allergy research, which aim to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the complex interactions, networks and pathways involved in allergic diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

affected organs such as skin, airway epithelium (upper and lower), and gastrointestinal tract (upper and lower)

identification of biomarkers for precision medicine treatment approaches

mechanisms of allergic diseases like asthma, food allergy, allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, and nasal polyps

microbiome alteration and homeostasis

skin barrier repair

targeting immunomodulatory or neuroimmune pathways

understanding mechanisms of treatments, including reduction of type 2 immunity in different organs

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms underlying allergic diseases and the actions of effective treatments.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of allergy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.