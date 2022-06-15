Scope

The Rhinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of Rhinitis and Rhinosinusitis.

Led by Dr. Glenis Scadding from Royal National ENT Hospital, London, and Division of Immunity and Infection, University College, the Rhinology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of Rhinology, which connect diverse research perspectives to enhance the knowledge of Rhinitis and Rhinosinusitis.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

allergic rhinitis

immune defects leading to airways disease

measurements in rhinology

mobile monitoring of airways disease

nasal hyperreactivity

non-allergic rhinitis

rhinitis multimorbidities and their prevention, including that of asthma

rhinosinusitis, with and without nasal polyposis, and its subtypes

united airways

upper airways microbiome

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of Rhinitis and Rhinosinusitis, contributing to the overall understanding and improvement of health for billions of people.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of rhinitis and rhinosinusitis, contributing to good health and well-being (SDG 3).

The Rhinology section does not consider studies primarily focused on general otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, or other unrelated medical disciplines. However, submissions related to asthma may be considered if they have a clear focus on the nose and paranasal sinuses or a strong connection to rhinological conditions, treatments, or research advancements. Additionally, while animal models are generally excluded, they may be considered if they contribute significantly to the understanding of Rhinitis and Rhinosinusitis.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Rhinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.