Scope

The Therapies and Therapeutic Targets section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative therapeutic approaches and targets in allergology.

The Therapies and Therapeutic Targets section welcomes submissions in various domains of allergology, which connect clinical and translational aspects of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological therapies

clinical outcomes of therapeutic strategies

genetic therapies

integrated therapeutic strategies

non-pharmacological therapeutic approaches

novel therapeutic targets

small molecules & drug therapy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about therapies and therapeutic targets in allergology, offering valuable insights for researchers and clinicians alike.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of allergology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.