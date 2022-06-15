Department of Chemistry, School of Mathematical, Physical and Natural Sciences, University of Florence

Scope

The Environmental Analysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the field of environmental analysis.

Led by Dr. Elefteria Psillakis from the School of Environmental Engineering at the Technical University of Crete, the Environmental Analysis section welcomes submissions in various domains of analytical science, which address current and emerging environmental problems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced analytical methods for targeted and untargeted profiling of complex mixtures from different environmental matrices

analysis of microplastics

detection and identification of organic pollutants in water, soil, and biota

determination and speciation of heavy metals and radionuclides in the environment

determination of trace atmospheric pollutants of anthropogenic and natural origin

environmental reference materials, method validation, and chemometrics

green environmental analytical chemistry

investigations on the sources, occurrence, fate, and transport of emerging pollutants

miniaturization and automation in environmental analysis

on-site analysis and remote sensing of environmental pollutants

sampling and sample preparation in environmental analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the analysis of environmental pollutants and their degradation by-products present in various environmental compartments, such as air, water, soil, sediments, and biota.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the detection and identification of pollutants, analysis of microplastics, sampling and sample preparation, determination of trace atmospheric pollutants, advanced analytical methods, determination and speciation of heavy metals and radionuclides, on-site analysis and remote sensing, miniaturization and automation, environmental reference materials, investigations on sources and occurrence of emerging pollutants, and green environmental analytical chemistry (SDGs 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of analytical science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.