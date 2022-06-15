Scope

The Omics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and applications of omics technology.

Led by Dr. Ernesto Nakayasu from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (DOE), the Omics section welcomes submissions in various domains of omics technology, which aim to enhance the availability, specificity, application, and integration of omics approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

genomics

glycomics

lipidomics

metabolomics

proteomics

transcriptomics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the specific aspects of omics, such as study design, sample gathering and storage, sample preparation, data generation, data processing, and data analysis. The section particularly encourages contributions in high-sensitivity analysis, single-cell analysis, and integrated omics. Application areas encompass healthcare, biomedicine, biotechnology, various biological disciplines, nutrition, forensics, and archeology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics, glycomics, and integrated omics in healthcare, biomedicine, biotechnology, various biological disciplines, nutrition, forensics, and archeology (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of omics technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.