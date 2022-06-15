Scope

The Pharmaceutical Analysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of pharmaceutical analysis.

Led by Dr. Marianne Fillet from the University of Liège, the Pharmaceutical Analysis section welcomes submissions in various domains of pharmaceutical analysis, which connect fundamental and applied research to enhance drug development and quality control processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analysis of medicines in biological matrices for in vitro and in vivo experiments

chemometric, quality by design, validation, and data treatment approaches in compliance with regulatory authorities

drug quality control for bulk drug substances and pharmaceutical products

microfluidics for pharmaceutical analysis

new biochemistry and biophysical methods for pharmaceutical analysis and molecular pharmacology

analytical developments for drug and target discovery

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative analytical methods, drug development, and quality control processes in the pharmaceutical industry.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pharmaceutical analysis, drug development, and quality control processes, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmaceutical analysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.