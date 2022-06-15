Scope

The Surface Analysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of surfaces, thin films, and interfaces of various materials.

Led by Dr. John T. Grant, the Surface Analysis section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of analytical science, which connect fundamental, applied, and industry-focused research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

angle resolved x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (ARXPS)

Auger electron spectroscopy (AES)

depth profiling, including non-destructive methods such as ARXPS, HAXPES, and EELS

electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS, REELS)

hard x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (HAXPES)

imaging of surface compositions

interfaces

ion bombardment and sputtering

near-atmospheric pressure x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (NAP-XPS)

secondary ion mass spectrometry (SIMS)

surface structure and diffraction

thin films

x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS/ESCA)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about surface analysis techniques and their applications in various fields, such as failure analysis, forensics, catalysis, coatings, painting, adhesion, corrosion, scratch resistance, and biological implant compatibility.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the surface analysis techniques, thin films, interfaces, and their applications in various fields, contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 14 (Life Below Water).

All submissions must contribute insights into surface analysis. Articles dealing exclusively with scanning tunneling microscopy (STM), atomic force microscopy (AFM), scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) do not fall within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Surface Analysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.