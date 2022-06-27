tomas norton
KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA)
Cordoba, Argentina
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
Purdue University
West Lafayette, United States
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, United States
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
Universidade Federal de Viçosa
Viçosa, Brazil
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
University of Vermont
Burlington, United States
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
Scotland's Rural College
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA)
Brasília, Brazil
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
Department of Animal Science, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Cornell University
Ithaca, United States
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala, Sweden
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
Cornell Agritech, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Cornell University
Ithaca, United States
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Precision Livestock Farming