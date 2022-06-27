Mission & scope

That there is a challenge in the sphere of antibiotics is universally acknowledged by international bodies, governments, and individual practitioners. Antibiotic resistance is rising globally at a time when the therapeutic pipeline is not keeping up. We urgently need to understand the problem and identify solutions from a wide range of disciplines: genomic tools, the application of big data to the epidemiology of resistance, rapid resistance detection techniques, methods to understand the pharmacokinetics, and innovative genomic approaches to antibiotic synthesis are transforming our discipline.

Frontiers in Antibiotics is a new, peer-reviewed, open-access journal seeking to serve as a transparent, reliable platform for scientific exchange across the breadth of topics in antibiotics research topics. We actively promote the development and thoughtful application of modern research methods and encourage responsible and reproducible reporting of scientific results to adequately address antibiotic science questions to improve health at the clinical and population levels.

Frontiers in Antibiotics is organized into Specialty Sections that cover different areas of research in the field. Thus, the journal accepts a broad range of article types and encourages the submission of study protocols. Please refer to the author guidelines for details on specific article types and the submission process. The journal explicitly encourages research contributions from any region of the world that describes antibiotic development and characterization, clinical use, genetics and biochemistry, pharmacokinetics, and all aspects of resistance. Papers with clearly delineated research aims, rigor in choice and approach of study design and analysis methodology, validity, completeness of reporting, and providing context are prioritized. We are particularly interested in contributions and active involvement from early career researchers in all stages of the review and editorial processes.

Thus, Frontiers in Antibiotics will publish high-quality research across the spectrum of these research topics keeping pace with antibiotic innovation. The sections of the journal will reflect the spectrum of antibiotic research and are the natural home to publish antibiotic high-quality research.