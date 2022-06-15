Mission & scope

Frontiers in Antibiotics publishes articles across the spectrum of antibiotic research that explore solutions to antibiotic resistance, development, and delivery to improve the health of the global population.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Stephen H. Gillespie (University of St Andrews, UK), Frontiers in Antibiotics serves as a transparent, reliable platform for scientific exchange across the breadth of the field to address the evolving challenges of antibiotic development and resistance.

Antibiotic resistance is rising globally and the therapeutic pipeline is not keeping up. Humanity urgently needs to understand the problem and identify solutions. Genomic tools, the application of big data to the epidemiology of resistance, rapid resistance detection techniques, methods to understand pharmacokinetics and innovative genomic approaches to antibiotic synthesis are transforming the discipline.

Areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

all aspects of antibiotic resistance

antibiotic development and characterization

antibiotics in clinical settings

pharmacology and pharmacokinetics.

Frontiers in Antibiotics explicitly encourages the submission of study protocols. The editors also encourage contributions and active involvement from early career researchers in all stages of the review and editorial processes. The journal actively promotes the development and thoughtful application of modern research methods and encourages responsible, reproducible reporting of scientific results.

Submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being, are particularly welcome. Frontiers in Antibiotics is indexed in the DOAJ.

Manuscripts relating to general pharmacology, with no application of antibiotics, are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Antibiotics is committed to advancing developments in the field of antibiotic research by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.