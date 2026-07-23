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Institute for Laboratory Medicine, Microbiology & Infection Control, Medical Faculty, Goethe University
Frankfurt/Main, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
School of Medicine, University of Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Associate Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
ARISTOTLE UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI, SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, AHEPA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, DEPARTMENT OF MICROBIOLOGY
THESSALONIKI, Greece
Associate Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies