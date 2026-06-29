Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Institute of Structural and Molecular Biology, Birkbeck, University of London and UCL
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Antibiotic Development
The University of Jordan
Aljubeiha, Jordan
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Development
Miami University
Oxford, United States
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Development
Centro de Terapia Celular e Molecular, Universidade Federal de São Paulo, Campus São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Development