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University of St Andrews
St Andrews, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Antibiotics
Institute of Structural and Molecular Biology, Birkbeck, University of London and UCL
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Antibiotic Development
Institute for Laboratory Medicine, Microbiology & Infection Control, Medical Faculty, Goethe University
Frankfurt/Main, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences, Alma Mater Studiorum University of Bologna,
Bologna, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Pharmacology