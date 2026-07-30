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Southwest University
Chongqing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Antibiotic Resistance
Henry Ford Health System
Detroit, United States
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Resistance
International Livestock Research Institute (Ethiopia)
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Resistance
International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research (ICDDR)
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Resistance