stephen henry gillespie
University of St Andrews
St Andrews , United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Antibiotics
University of St Andrews
St Andrews , United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Antibiotics
Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences, Alma Mater Studiorum University of Bologna,
Bologna , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Pharmacology
Southwest University
Chongqing , China
Specialty Chief Editor
Antibiotic Resistance
Institute of Structural and Molecular Biology, Birkbeck, University of London and UCL
London , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Antibiotic Development
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Antibiotics in Clinical Settings
Catholic University of Health and Allied Sciences (CUHAS)
Bugando , Tanzania
Associate Editor
Antibiotics in Clinical Settings
Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI)
Bareilly , India
Associate Editor
Antibiotics in Clinical Settings
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens , Greece
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy
Bucharest , Romania
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
KU Leuven
Leuven , Belgium
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Development
Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, University of Pisa
Pisa , Italy
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
Department of Microbiology, School of Medicine, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences
Hamadan , Iran
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Resistance
Makerere University
Kampala , Uganda
Associate Editor
Antibiotics in Clinical Settings
Birkbeck, University of London
London , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Development
Department of Organ Insufficiency and Transplantation, Sant'Orsola-Malpighi Polyclinic
Bologna , Italy
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
Aligarh Muslim University
Aligarh , India
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Resistance