klaus-peter hunfeld
Institute for Laboratory Medicine, Microbiology & Infection Control, Medical Faculty, Goethe University
Frankfurt/Main, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
School of Medicine, University of Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Associate Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
ARISTOTLE UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI, SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, AHEPA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, DEPARTMENT OF MICROBIOLOGY
THESSALONIKI, Greece
Associate Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
Azienda Sanitaria Provinciale di Crotone
Crotone, Italy
Associate Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
Ascension St. John Hospital
Detroit, United States
Associate Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya University
Nagoya, Japan
Associate Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
National Health Laboratory Services, Dept of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases/University of Witwatersrand
Johannesburg, South Africa
Associate Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies
Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hospital Epidemiology, Hannover Medical School
Hannover, Germany
Associate Editor
Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies