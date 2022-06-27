Scope

The COVID-19 pandemic has demanded global attention and alerted the public to the staggering importance of communicable diseases. Nevertheless, with infectious diseases being world population’s major concern, the hidden pandemic of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) remains one of the top ten global challenges to healthcare and a loss of investigative focus on this topic could have devastating consequences to the society in the longer term. Currently, infections caused by ‘superbugs’ annually claim the lives of an estimated 700,000 people worldwide. Rapidly, we are approaching the dire prediction that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) will claim 10 million lives a year and cost the world 100 trillion USD. A large majority of these infections are caused by the group of WHO-listed priority infectious bacterial pathogens. Transmission of resistance and increasing resistance profiles of these microbes make their control and treatment extremely challenging in the current environment of limited drug therapies that are still effective against them. With calls urging the scientific community to tackle risks and issues associated with the post-antibiotic era, research and development programmes must stay ahead and at times pre-empt the evolution of these pathogens. It is time to diversify our approach by targeting the intrinsic mechanisms of drug resistance such as efflux pumps, formation of biofilms and the activity of drug-modifying enzymes to name a few. Therefore, in addition to the conventional route of rational drug designing by targeting crucial metabolic pathways and natural product discovery to expand the antibiotic arsenal, alternative approaches which target bacterial resistance mechanisms will serve to reverse resistance and potentiate currently available therapy. Development of antibiotics against novel targets which are less susceptible to resistance emergence is also of paramount importance for our ability to treat resistant infections. Over the past decade, partnerships between industry and academic consortia have provided concerted efforts to build international capacity to avert this global challenge. However, these joint efforts are yet to yield the desired effects and the global antibiotic drug pipeline has not sufficiently improved. In this “Antibiotic Development” section of Frontiers in Antibiotics, we aim to highlight the importance of integrating interdisciplinary approaches in accelerating new drug design, discovery and various stages of their development and repurposing existing FDA-approved drugs. We are seeking submissions of cutting-edge original research articles, expert reviews and meeting reports to highlight the urgent need for multidisciplinary research and development on the timely and significant subject of antibiotic development to tackle antibiotic resistance.