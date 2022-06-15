Institute of Structural and Molecular Biology, Birkbeck, University of London and UCL

Scope

The Antibiotic Development section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and development of novel antibiotics and strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Led by Professor Sanjib Bhakta from the Institute of Structural and Molecular Biology, Birkbeck, University of London and UCL, the Antibiotic Development section welcomes submissions in the various domains of antibiotic research, which address the urgent need for innovative solutions to tackle the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

alternative approaches targeting bacterial resistance mechanisms

biofilm formation and its role in drug resistance

drug-modifying enzymes and their impact on resistance

efflux pumps and their role in drug resistance

interdisciplinary approaches in drug design, discovery, and development

natural products as a source of new antibiotics

new antibiotics rationally designed against novel targets

repurposing existing FDA-approved drugs for antibiotic use

research on WHO-listed priority infectious bacterial pathogens

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development of novel antibiotics and strategies to overcome antimicrobial resistance, with an emphasis on interdisciplinary research and collaboration.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and development of novel antibiotics, strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance, and interdisciplinary research in drug design, discovery, and development (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of antibiotic research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.