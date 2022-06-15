Scope

The Antibiotic Resistance section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing the global challenge of antibiotic resistance.

Led by Dr. Jianping Xie from Southwest University, the Antibiotic Resistance section welcomes submissions in the various domains of antibiotic resistance research, which aim to provide comprehensive solutions to this pressing issue.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antibiotic resistance bacteria (ARB)

antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs)

antibiotic stewardship programs (ASPs)

cost-effective monitoring methods

ecological risk assessment and control

integrated multi-omics studies

medical, biology, public policy, pharmacy, clinical trial, and meta-analysis

one health approach

spatiotemporal dynamics of antibiotic resistance

sustainable antibiotic pipeline development

technology advancements, such as high-throughput sequencing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of antibiotic resistance, aiming to contribute to a more sustainable and healthier world.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of antibiotic resistance, ecological risk assessment, sustainable antibiotic pipeline development, and technology advancements in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Antibiotic Resistance section does not consider studies that are unrelated to the mechanisms, evolution, and spread of antibiotic resistance, or those that do not contribute to the understanding of resistance development and management. However, research focusing on clinical treatment or non-antibiotic therapies may be considered if it is directly related to addressing antibiotic resistance or stewardship programs. General drug discovery studies will remain outside the scope of this section unless they specifically target antibiotic resistance or contribute to sustainable antibiotic pipeline development.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of antibiotic resistance research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.