Scope

Antibiotics represent a miracle in the history of medicine. The discovery and widespread clinical administration of penicillin and other antibiotics have transformed the medicine and antibiotics became the cornerstone of modern medicine which greatly prolonged the average life expectancy of civilized nations. The misuse and abuse of antibiotics, the global dissemination of antibiotic-resistance determinants, have rapidly exacerbated the prevalence of antibiotic resistance on a global scale. Antibiotic Resistance, or Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), is a growing concern for public health and global economy. The drying up of antibiotics pipelines, largely due to the lack of economic incentives, further aggravated this scenario. Resistant infections are predicted to become the leading cause of death which will reach 10 million per year by 2050. Great efforts are required to prevent this dire prediction from turning into reality. Tracing the origins of antibiotic resistance, including but not limited to antibiotic resistant bacteria (ARB), antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs), heightened awareness and possible shift of prescription practices are necessary to curb the spread of antimicrobial resistance pathogens. Thinking outside of the box is essential. Appreciating the multiple roles of antibiotics beyond chemical weapon, such as inter-microbial signaling molecules, regulators of gene expression, microbial carbon and nitrogen sources, and as mediators of host immune response, a conception paradigm shift of antibiotics, can promote the design and implementation of integrative antimicrobial stewardship programs (ASPs). To tackle the antibiotics resistance, One health based approach is needed to include antibiotics used in both veterinary medicine and human health, transfer of highly mobile ARG between environment, clinical, and animal-associated bacteria. This is critical for informing policies aimed at sustainable development. Timely and suitable communication of the problems of resistance are essential to solve antibiotics resistance. Cross-section studies are urgently needed to identify the gaps where future primary research should focus for a sustainable antibiotics pipeline. Such as integrated multi-omics studies to understand the intricate mechanisms of action of current antibiotics, cost-effective methods to effectively monitor the distribution, spatiotemporal dynamics of antibiotic resistance genes, their proliferation, dissemination and influencing factors in environmental ecosystems to reduce the resistance, assessment and control of the ecological risk of antibiotic resistance. New technologies, such as high-throughput sequencing which can simultaneously sequence thousands of antibiotic resistant gene targets representing a full-spectrum of antibiotic resistance classes are desirable, especially when portable, can alleviate some of the obstacles hindering the antibiotics resistance survey. Elimination of transmissible resistances in industrial cultures from the starter industries can promote the process control and the safety screening of commercial cultures. The adverse consequences of antibiotic resistance, including health care systems and society, is also very important to have the stakeholders of both macroeconomic and microeconomic within the panel to mitigate the societal costs of antibiotic resistance. To address the crisis of antibiotics resistance and for a more healthy world, we launch a new journal which will cover all stakeholders in this aspect, with an aim to sustain the antibiotics development, stewardship of antibiotics from a ONE HEALTH big picture. We welcome all submissions related to antibiotics resistance, medical, biology, public policy, pharmacy, clinical trial, meta-analysis.