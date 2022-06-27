Scope

The “Antibiotics in Clinical Settings Section” is an important core of Frontiers in Antibiotics, which is a new, peer-reviewed, open-access journal. This section will be a transparent, reliable forum for the scientific exchange of knowledge across the breadth of topics around the application of antibiotics in clinical practice. A wide range of manuscripts will find a home in this section. The challenge of antibiotic treatment is that it impinges on all aspects of medical practice from community acquired infection, to hospital acquired infection to epidemic diseases. All medical disciplines and all human systems and all populations are relevant to this optimizing of antibiotics in clinical settings. So there are no health care settings that are off limits for this section of the journal. The results of clinical trials are essential to our understanding new antibiotics as they complete the development process. Often, special populations or rare infections are not directly addressed until late in the clinical development process. Yet, it is only as we observe antibiotic practice in a range of settings and populations that we can understand the benefits and risks of new treatments and improve their use. By the same token, trials that show us how to deploy our existing armamentarium better will be critical to preserving our antibiotic legacy. In recent years we have come to understand better that antibiotic practice reaches beyond the health care worker and patient consultation. Patients often access antibiotics in non-medical settings where the appropriateness and safety may not be optimal or is uncontrolled. Such treatment may be ineffective, mask other diseases, be associated with adverse effects and promote resistance. Similar considerations may apply to the use of antibiotics in veterinary settings. The knowledge of this paramedical or “off program” use underpins and informs the development of better antibiotic stewardship programs that improve outcomes and reduce the risk of resistance emerging. We need, therefore, to look beyond the merely medical use of antibiotics if we are to optimize the impact of these precious tools. Thus, we welcome research that that engages disciplines beyond medicine such as economics, sociology anthropology among other so that we can study a holistic and one health approach to the application of antibiotics in clinical practice.