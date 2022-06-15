Scope

The Antibiotics in Clinical Settings section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application and optimization of antibiotics in various healthcare environments.

Led by Dr. Elena Seminari from San Matteo Hospital Foundation (IRCCS), the Antibiotics in Clinical Settings section welcomes submissions in the various domains of antibiotic research, which connect diverse aspects of clinical practice and contribute to the improvement of antibiotic use.

This section emphasizes a holistic and interdisciplinary approach to antibiotic research, incorporating perspectives from fields such as economics, sociology, and anthropology to better understand the impact of antibiotics in clinical practice.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antibiotic stewardship programs

Antimicrobial strategies associated with microbiological advances

clinical trials of new antibiotics

deployment of existing antibiotics

Device-associated infection treatment

New immunocompromised host’s strategy for infection treatment

off-program antibiotic use

optimization of antibiotic treatment in diverse populations and settings

paramedical antibiotic use

rare infections and special populations

veterinary antibiotic use

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of antibiotic use in clinical settings, aiming to improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of resistance development. Areas that fall out of scope for consideration in this section include: Vaccinology and the Use of new therapeutic options in experimental models (i.e. animals, cell cultures, etc.).

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the antibiotic stewardship programs, clinical trials of new antibiotics, deployment of existing antibiotics, off-program antibiotic use, optimization of antibiotic treatment in diverse populations and settings, paramedical antibiotic use, rare infections and special populations, resistance development and prevention, and veterinary antibiotic use in SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of antibiotic research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.