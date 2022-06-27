Scope

The core of successful treatment of infection with antibiotics is to identify the pathogen, its susceptibility and to deliver a therapeutic agent to the site of infection at an effective and safe dose. This simple description hides an enormous degree of complexity that is the research agenda for antibiotic pharmacology that goes far beyond description of the route of administration and duration of therapy. Fortunately, there have been enormous developments in pharmacological science that assist the community in addressing this complex problem.

Effective models from preclinical animal studies can predict pharmacology in humans simplifying and speeding antibiotic development. Better antibiotic assays and patient sampling strategies mean that we have the capacity to understand how antibiotics are absorbed and distribute in the body. Yet, many questions remain to improve pharmacological knowledge as our understanding pathology and microbial cell state increases so that we can continue to improve treatment. The goal of such work is to build better predictive models that can be used in drug development.

There is an increasing emphasis on developing individualized therapy that would improve outcomes and reduce the risk of resistance developing. Such a system will be built on comprehensive pharmacological knowledge, the ability to monitor drugs and their effect in real time. Such research will demand collaboration between pharmacologists, microbiologists and modellers to create effective systems. It will also require understanding of how to integrate measurements and deliver them to the health care worker managing the infection on the front line and this will need input from diverse groups from clinicians, computer scientists, technology developers and health service systems experts among many others.

Infection has a profound effect on normal physiology and these changes impact on the pharmacology of our antibiotics. Our patients are often compromised by other diseases, malnutrition or multi-morbidity and this is an especial challenge as much of our preliminary pharmacology knowledge is derived from healthy subject. Understanding the impact of the complications of infection on antibiotic pharmacology is crucial to improving infection outcomes.

Antibiotic pharmacology is the 'engine under the bonnet' of every antibiotic treatment. Research in this area must be prioritized for the benefit of our patients.

Manuscripts consisting solely of pharmacological studies with no relation to the antibiotics field are out of scope for this section.