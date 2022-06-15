Scope

The Pharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the complex aspects of antibiotic pharmacology/clinical pharmacology.

Led by Prof. Dr. Federico Pea from the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences at Alma Mater Studiorum University of Bologna, the Pharmacology section welcomes submissions in various domains of pharmacology/clinical pharmacology, which aim to enhance the understanding and development of improved antibiotic treatments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antibiotic pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in normal subjects and in patients

development of targeted and individualized therapy by means of pharmacometrics

impact of patient's pathophysiology and underlying diseases on antibiotic clinical pharmacology

preclinical animal models for predicting efficacy in humans

real-time therapeutic drug monitoring of antimicrobials and their effects

understanding how to prevent resistance development during antimicrobial treatment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the pharmacological/clinical pharmacological aspects of antibiotics and their role in improving treatment outcomes. Manuscripts consisting solely of pharmacological studies with no relation to the Antibiotics field are out of scope for this section.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and development of antibiotic treatments, antibiotic pharmacokinetics and/or pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic relationships, individualized therapy, infection complications, healthcare worker integration, preclinical animal studies, real-time therapeutic drug monitoring, and pathology comprehension, in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacology/clinical pharmacology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.