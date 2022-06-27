federico pea
Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences, Alma Mater Studiorum University of Bologna,
Bologna, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Pharmacology
Luigi Sacco Hospital
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
Department of Organ Insufficiency and Transplantation, Sant'Orsola-Malpighi Polyclinic
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
Faculty of Pharmacy, King Abdulaziz University
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
University of Szeged
Szeged, Hungary
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
University of Bucharest
Bucharest, Romania
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
Instituto Politécnico da Guarda
Guarda, Portugal
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
Magna Græcia University
Catanzaro, Italy
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy
Bucharest, Romania
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
University of Western Australia
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy
Bucharest, Romania
Associate Editor
Pharmacology
American University of Beirut Medical Center
Beirut, Lebanon
Associate Editor
Pharmacology