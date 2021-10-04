Scope

The Disease and Health Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in disease prevention and health management within aquaculture.

Led by Dr. Beatriz Novoa from the Institute of Marine Research, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Disease and Health Management section welcomes submissions in various domains of aquaculture health management, which aim to enhance our understanding of disease-related issues and their connections to other relevant activities in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal welfare

characterization of pathogens affecting aquaculture

health and nutrition

immune response of aquatic animals

omics applied to health and immunity

studies on diseases caused by pathogens and abiotic factors

vaccines and treatments

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the prevention and management of diseases in aquaculture, contributing to the overall improvement of the field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the animal welfare, characterization of pathogens affecting aquaculture, health and nutrition, immune response of aquatic animals, omics applied to health and immunity, studies on diseases caused by pathogens and abiotic factors, vaccines and treatments, and SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aquaculture health management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.