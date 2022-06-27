irfan ahmad
DIV OF FISH GENETICS & BIOTECHNOLOGY. FACULTY OF FISHERIES. SHER E KASHMIR UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES & TECHNOLOGY OF KASHMIR. INDIA
Srinagar, India
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
DIV OF FISH GENETICS & BIOTECHNOLOGY. FACULTY OF FISHERIES. SHER E KASHMIR UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES & TECHNOLOGY OF KASHMIR. INDIA
Srinagar, India
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
UVAXX PTE LTD
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
Iranian Fisheries Research Organization
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
University of Hormozgan
BandarAbbas, Iran
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
Trinity University of Asia
Quezon City, Philippines
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
Coastal Carolina University
Conway, United States
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
Memorial University of Newfoundland
St. John's, Canada
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
Nanjing Agricultural University
Nanjing, China
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
National Fisheries Research and Development Institute
Quezon City, Philippines
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
University of Namur
Namur, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
University of Stirling
Stirling, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University
Ludhiana, India
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
Norwegian University of Life Sciences
As, Norway
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
Bursa Uludağ University
Bursa, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management
Institut National des Sciences et Technologies de la Mer (Tunisia)
Tunis, Tunisia
Community Reviewer
Disease and Health Management