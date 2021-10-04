Scope

The Human Nutritional and Health Outcomes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of aquaculture and human nutrition and health.

Led by a team of expert researchers, the Human Nutritional and Health Outcomes section welcomes submissions in various domains of aquaculture and human nutrition, which connect the production of aquatic resources to their impact on human health and well-being.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal resources (fish, molluscs, echinoderms, crustaceans)

biotechnology

food ingredients

human health

human nutrition

marine and freshwater aquaculture

nutrients

plant resources (seaweeds, microalgae)

pollutants

prebiotics

production techniques

remote sensing methodology

therapeutic molecules

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between aquaculture production and its implications for human nutrition and health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the human nutrition, health outcomes, and sustainable aquaculture in relation to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 14 (Life Below Water).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aquaculture and human nutrition to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.