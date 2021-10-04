Scope

The Production Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interaction between organisms and their production systems in aquaculture.

The Production Biology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of aquaculture research, which explore the connections between internal and external factors affecting biomass production.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

domestication and genetic selection

epigenetics and nutrition

external factors such as water temperature and light

internal manipulation through molecular technology

organism welfare and health in relation to production systems

qualitative and quantitative aspects of biomass production

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the multifaceted interactions between organisms, their biology, and the production systems used in aquaculture.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the domestication and genetic selection, epigenetics and nutrition, external factors such as water temperature and light, internal manipulation through molecular technology, organism welfare and health in relation to production systems, and qualitative and quantitative aspects of biomass production in aquaculture, and SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 14 (Life Below Water).

The Production Biology section does not consider genetics and breeding, as they are intended to have their own section in the future. However, submissions focusing on aquaculture, fish nutrition, aquatic species management, and nutritional aspects are considered within the scope of this section, as long as they have a strong connection to broader production biology themes. Clinical veterinarian medicine is not covered, as it is handled in a separate section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aquaculture research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.