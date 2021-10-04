Scope

The Society, Value Chains, Governance and Development section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the social and economic aspects of aquaculture.

Led by Dr. Ben Belton from Michigan State University and the International Food Policy Research Institute, the Society, Value Chains, Governance and Development section welcomes submissions which connect diverse and original perspectives on the social and economic dimensions of aquaculture.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aquaculture policy discourses

aquaculture-capture fisheries interactions and culture-based fisheries

aquatic food consumption practices

class dynamics and 'aquarian change'

climate adaptations, shocks, and resilience

development policy and practice

domestic and international trade

employment, labor, and decent work

environmental regulation and governance

food safety, loss, and waste

food systems and diet transformation

gender dimensions of aquaculture

industrial organization

land access, land tenure, and land-use change

livelihoods, wellbeing, and poverty

off-farm segments of aquaculture value chains

political economy and political ecology

social and economic dimensions of Aquaculture 4.0

social and economic dimensions of One Health

standards, certification, and social license

sustainable intensification

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the social dimensions of aquaculture, while technical aspects of aquaculture should be submitted to other specialized sections or journals.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the social and economic aspects of aquaculture, value chains, governance, and development, focusing on underrepresented geographies, production systems, and environments, particularly from the Global South (SDGs 1, 2, 5, 8, 10, 12, 13, and 14).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aquaculture to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.