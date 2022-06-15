Scope

The AI for Human Learning and Behavior Change section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of artificial intelligence in supporting human learning and voluntary behavior change.

Led by Dr. Julita Vassileva from the University of Saskatchewan, the AI for Human Learning and Behavior Change section welcomes submissions in various domains of artificial intelligence, which facilitate the connection between human learning and behavior change.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive and personalized incentives and motivations for participation in collaborative environments

affective and motivational aspects in AI in education systems

AI or data-driven methods for modeling pedagogical knowledge and instructional planning

AI methods and techniques for modeling collaborative learning processes, cohorts of learners, and learning social networks

data-driven design or adaptation of learning environments

data-powered collaborative learning environments

ethical issues of persuasive and behavior change systems

gamified environments and games with a purpose

intelligent tutoring systems

learning goals, learning sequences, and recommendation of learning activities

peer-help, peer-mentoring, and peer-review systems

pedagogical and persuasive agents

self-monitoring and persuasive systems for behavior change in health and medicine

transparency and accountability – open learner and user models, self-monitoring, and generating explanations of pedagogical and persuasive strategies and recommendations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of AI technologies to learning and behavior change.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the application of artificial intelligence in human learning and behavior change, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The AI for Human Learning and Behavior Change section does not consider submissions focusing on business management or e-commerce. However, studies that involve non-collaborative learning approaches may be considered if they are relevant to the application of artificial intelligence in human learning and behavior change. Additionally, submissions that do not directly involve AI-driven interventions or assessments for human learning and behavior change are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of artificial intelligence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.