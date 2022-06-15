Scope

The AI in Business section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of artificial intelligence in solving complex business problems.

Led by Dr. Dursun Delen from Oklahoma State University, the AI in Business section welcomes submissions in the various domains of artificial intelligence, which connect innovative methodologies with practical business applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

business understanding and problem identification

clustering and customer segmentation

cross validation

customer analytics

data acquisition and consolidation

data cleaning, preparation, and transformation

data exploration and visualization

data identification and understanding

data mining

data warehousing

decision automation

decision trees

deep neural networks

feature engineering

financial analysis

fraud detection

internet of things (IoT)-based data acquisition

machine learning

managerial decision support

model evaluation

network science

parameter optimization

prediction (classification or estimation) modeling

shallow neural networks

social analytics

social network analysis

supply chain optimization

support vector machines

supervised and unsupervised learning

text mining and text analytics

variable selection

web mining

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of artificial intelligence methods in addressing business challenges.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

The AI in Business section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on data privacy or ethical implications without a direct relevance to business applications, strategies, or decision-making processes. Additionally, studies that do not emphasize the role of AI in business contexts or do not contribute to the advancement of industry, innovation, infrastructure, responsible consumption, and production are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of artificial intelligence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.