Scope

The AI in Finance section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and application of AI and data science in the financial industry.

Led by Dr. Paolo Giudici from the University of Pavia and Dr. Jochen Papenbrock from NVIDIA, the AI in Finance section welcomes submissions in the various domains of financial data science and technology, which connect innovative methods and tools to enhance financial processes and services.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ai decision making

ai factories

ai model inference

ai on blockchain data

behavioral customer analysis

chatbot customer interaction detection

classification trees and random forests

cluster analysis

cognitive finance

community detection

crypto asset management

data pre-processing

distance models

explainable AI

explainable decisions

exploratory data analysis

fair AI

financial risk management

fraud detection and prevention

generalized regression models

generative AI applied to finance, economics

initial coin offerings

LLMs and LLMs Guardrails

LTMs (Large Transaction Models)

model comparison tools

network models

neural networks and deep learning

open-source models

peer to peer lending

portfolio asset management

price and returns prediction

rating models robot advisory

regtech and automatic compliance

safe and responsible AI

suptech and automatic supervision

unsupervised models

visualization tools

volatility analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application and impact of artificial intelligence and data science in the financial sector.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the artificial intelligence in finance, financial data science, and technology, contributing to SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The AI in Finance section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general technology research or innovation management without a relevance to artificial intelligence applications in the finance domain. However, studies that emphasize the integration of AI techniques within financial systems or processes, even if not directly related to finance, may still be considered if they contribute to the advancement of AI in finance, financial data science, and technology, supporting economic growth and industry innovation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of financial data science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.