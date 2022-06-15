Scope

The Big Data and AI in High Energy Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing the challenges of processing large volumes of data in the field of high energy physics and enhancing its potential through artificial intelligence.

Led by Dr. Maria Girone from the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) and Dr. Jean-Roch Vlimant from the California Institute of Technology, the Big Data and AI in High Energy Physics section welcomes submissions in various domains of big data and artificial intelligence, which contribute to the advancement of high energy physics research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advancements in scientific computation platforms and use of heterogeneous architectures

data compression and data transport

extreme data analysis workload management and interconnection with networking infrastructure

high volume data selection and efficient triggering

industry-graded big data software and their integration to experiment frameworks and scientific workflows

large scale simulation and high fidelity surrogate

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of big data and artificial intelligence techniques in high energy physics research.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of big data and artificial intelligence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.