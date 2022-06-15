Scope

The Logic and Reasoning in AI section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the adoption of logic in AI and its integration with other paradigms.

Led by Dr. Fabrizio Riguzzi from the University of Ferrara, the Logic and Reasoning in AI section welcomes submissions on knowledge representation, automated reasoning, statistical relational artificial intelligence, neuro-symbolic integration.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include but are not limited to:

Causality

Decision and utility theory

Description logics

Fuzzy logics

Graphical models

Learning and reasoning

Logic programming

Probabilistic logics

Probabilistic programming

Reasoning with uncertainty

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Logic and Reasoning in AI to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.