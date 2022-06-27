thomas hartung
Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Medicine and Public Health
Istanbul Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
University of Chakwal
Chakwal, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
Institute of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Engineering Science, Mathematical, Physical and Life Sciences Division, University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
Baran.Cafe
Cambridge, MA, United States
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
Department of Electrical and Information Engineering, University of Cassino
Cassino, Italy
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
The University of Nottingham Ningbo (China)
Ningbo, China
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
Universita degli Studi di Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze Economiche ed Aziendali
Cagliari, Italy
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
University of Massachusetts Lowell
Lowell, United States
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
Jackson Laboratory
Bar Harbor, United States
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
The Catholic University of America
Washington, D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham, United States
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
Brunel University London
Uxbridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Medicine and Public Health