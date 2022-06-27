frédéric amblard
Université Toulouse 1 Capitole
Toulouse, France
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
Université Toulouse 1 Capitole
Toulouse, France
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
Institute of Cognitive Sciences and Technologies, Department of Human and Social Sciences, Cultural Heritage, National Research Council (CNR)
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca
Lucca, Italy
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
University of Sannio
Benevento, Italy
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
Université de Strasbourg
Strasbourg, France
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
Center for International Security and Cooperation, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
Carnegie Mellon University
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
University of Foggia
Foggia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
Illinois Institute of Technology
Chicago, United States
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
University of Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
Other
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
Department of Sociology of Law, Faculty of Social Sciences, Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law
Fundação Getúlio Vargas
Brasília, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Technology and Law