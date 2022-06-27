giovanni sileno
Informatics Institute, Faculty of Science, University of Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Technology and Law
University of Gothenburg
Gothenburg, Sweden
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
Jean Moulin University Lyon 3
Lyon, France
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
Lille Catholic University
Lille, France
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
Digitalisation and Access to Justice (DIKE) Research Group at Vrije Universiteit Brussel
Brussels, Belgium
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
Insper
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
Department of Law, Economics, Management and Quantitative Methods, University of Sannio
Benevento, Italy
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
University of Salerno
Fisciano, Italy
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
Université d'Artois
Arras, France
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Associate Editor
Technology and Law
Iowa State University SUF/ eLegalls LLC
Ames, United States
Associate Editor
Technology and Law