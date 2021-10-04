Scope

The Bee Protection and Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the challenges faced by bees in the modern world.

Led by Dr. Phil Lester from Victoria University of Wellington and Dr. David De Jong from the University of Sao Paulo, the Bee Protection and Health section welcomes submissions in the various domains of bee health and protection, which aim to enhance the well-being of bees and ensure their continued role in pollination and agriculture.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

alternative agricultural pest control measures to preserve pollinators

alternative bee pest and disease control measures

bee disease and pest control methods and legislation

bee predator impact and control

breeding bees resistant to brood diseases and pests

colony collapse disorder

diet additives for bee disease control

DNA analysis of hive debris to detect pathogens and pests

effect of apiary microenvironments on bee health

effect of genetically modified crops on bee health

effect of hive construction and design on bee health

effect of hive transport on bee health

effect of in-hive treatments on honey bee health

effect of propolis on bee health

effects of fungicides on bee health and nutrition

effects of natural versus artificial protein diets on bee health

hygienic behavior and varroa specific hygienic behavior

impact of bee diseases and pests on pollination services

microbiota of bees and their impact on bee health

modern agriculture's impact on bee health

mortality due to toxic diet components

natural substance bee disease and pest controls

poisonous nectars and pollens and their impact on bee health

prebiotics and probiotics for bee health

resistance of bee pests and pathogens to chemical controls

small hive beetle detection and control

stingless bee diseases and pests

wax moth control measures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various factors affecting bee health and protection, as well as potential solutions to ensure their well-being and continued role in agriculture and the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bee health and protection to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.