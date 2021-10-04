School of Biology and Environmental Science, Faculty of Science, Queensland University of Technology

Scope

The Bees in Pollination section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the ecology, evolution, and conservation of bee-mediated pollination.

Led by Dr. Helen Wallace from the School of Biology and Environmental Science at Queensland University of Technology, the Bees in Pollination section welcomes submissions in the various domains of bee science, which address the need for a greater understanding of the importance of bees as pollinators and their role in natural and agricultural systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bee pollination behavior

bee pollination in the Global South

biodiversity conservation of bees as pollinators

chemical ecology of bee pollination

climate change impacts on bee pollination

crop pollination as an ecosystem service

evolution of bee-plant pollination interactions

indigenous knowledge of bees for pollination in traditional agriculture

landscape and farm management for wild and kept bees for crop pollination

macroecology of bees as pollinators

pollination mutualisms involving bees

pollination networks (including bees)

technological advances in approaches to studying bee (insect) pollination

urban ecology of bees and their pollination services

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of bee pollination in natural, agricultural, and urban environments.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), notably SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

Manuscripts relating to honey production are not suitable for publication in this Section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bee science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.