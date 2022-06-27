giovanna d'adda
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Public Policy
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Public Policy
University of Murcia
Murcia, Spain
Community Reviewer
Health Behaviors
Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW)
Kiel, Germany
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Public Policy
World University of Bangladesh
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
Health Behaviors
Central University of Haryana
Haryana, India
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Public Policy
Joint Research Centre (Italy)
Ispra, Italy
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
Swiss National Bank
Zurich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
University of the Balearic Islands
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Center for Economics Research and Teaching (CIDE)
Mexico, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Almaty Management University
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, United States
Community Reviewer
Health Behaviors
IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca
Lucca, Italy
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency
De Bilt, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Public Policy
CNRS, Bureau d’Economie Théorique et Appliquée (BETA)
Strasbourg, France
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations