Scope

The Behavioral Labor Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the intersection of behavioral economics and labor economics.

Led by a team of expert editors, the Behavioral Labor Economics section welcomes submissions in various domains of behavioral economics, which aim to address central questions in labor economics by incorporating insights from behavioral economics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

discrimination in labor markets

gender differences in labor market outcomes

how workers respond to incentives

investment in education and human capital

labor supply decisions in the home

managerial decision making

the nature of job search

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of non-standard behavioral assumptions (e.g., regarding preferences, beliefs, cognitive constraints) in labor-related economic behavior and their implications for labor markets and workplaces.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of discrimination in labor markets, gender differences in labor market outcomes, workers' responses to incentives, investment in education and human capital, labor supply decisions in the home, managerial decision making, and the nature of job search, in line with SDGs 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of behavioral economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.