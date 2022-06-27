chiara ardito
Joint Research Centre (Italy)
Ispra, Italy
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
Joint Research Centre (Italy)
Ispra, Italy
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
The University of Texas at Austin
Austin, United States
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
Bocconi University
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
University of Liverpool
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
Rowan University
Glassboro, United States
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
Teerthanker Mahaveer University
Moradabad, India
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
University of Essex
Colchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
University of Ottawa
Ottawa, Canada
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
Center for Health Economics & Policy Studies, College of Arts & Letters, San Diego State University
San Diego, United States
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
Rutgers University, Newark
Newark, United States
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
University of Cologne
Cologne, Germany
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland
Manno, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics
Sohar University
Sohar, Oman
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Labor Economics