Main content

Specialty chief editor subhasish m. chowdhury University of Bath Bath , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Behavioral Microfoundations

Scope The Behavioral Microfoundation section of the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Economics aims to publish high quality research in the area of behavioral economics that continues the conversation between theory and application. We welcome interdisciplinary research from economics, psychology, management, neuroscience and other areas that uses the tools of pure theory, laboratory and field experiments, field data including sports data, or a mix of these to answer relevant research questions in human decision making. We also are interested in research that contribute to the methodological contributions to each of these areas In specific, we welcome studies in the following issues that tackle conversation between theory and applications with pure theory, or experimental / field / sports data, or a combination of these. We are interested in the topics including but not limited to: Bounded rationality

Behavioral biases

Decision making under risk and ambiguity

Social preferences such as altruism and reciprocity

Behavioral game theory

Psychological game theory

Evolutionary game theory

Coordination and cooperation

Conflict and contests

Market games

Behavioral Macroeconomics

Organizational matters

Effects of gender

Effects of identity

Political economy

Public economics

Sports economics Frontiers in Behavioral Economics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Behav. Econ.

Abbreviation frbhe

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Behavioral Microfoundations welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Behavioral Microfoundations, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.