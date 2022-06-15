Scope

The Behavioral Microfoundations section is dedicated to publishing both applied and theoretical research focused on intricacies of human decision-making in the context of behavioral economics.

Led by Prof. Subhasish M. Chowdhury from the University of Sheffield, the Behavioral Microfoundations section welcomes submissions in various domains of behavioral economics, which foster a dialogue between theoretical and applied investigations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal behavior to understand human conduct

behavioral biases

behavioral finance

behavioral game theory

behavioral heterodox economics

behavioral macroeconomics

bounded rationality

conflict and contests

coordination and cooperation

decision making under risk and ambiguity

effects of gender

effects of identity

evolutionary game theory

market games

normative welfare economics

organizational matters

political economy

psychological game theory

public economics

social preferences such as altruism and reciprocity

sports economics

We welcome interdisciplinary research from economics, psychology, management, neuroscience, and other areas that use the tools of pure theory, laboratory and field experiments, field data including sports data, or a mix of these to answer relevant research questions in human decision-making.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The Behavioral Microfoundations section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the underlying economic / psychological processes and mechanisms driving behavior. Studies that primarily emphasize clinical treatments, non-behavioral neuroscience, empirical analyses without behavioral aspects, or sociological perspectives without a strong connection to individual behavior and decision-making in economic contexts are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of behavioral economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.