romain baeriswyl
Swiss National Bank
Zurich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Swiss National Bank
Zurich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
University of the Balearic Islands
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Center for Economics Research and Teaching (CIDE)
Mexico, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Almaty Management University
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
CNRS, Bureau d’Economie Théorique et Appliquée (BETA)
Strasbourg, France
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
University of South Carolina
Columbia, United States
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
National Taiwan University
Taipei, Taiwan
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Chapman University
Orange, United States
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Humboldt University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
EBS University of Business and Law
Oestrich-Winkel, Germany
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Department of Economics, School of Law and Social Sciences, University Carlos III of Madrid
Getafe, Spain
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Université de Strasbourg
Strasbourg, France
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Faculté des HEC, Université de Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
University of Rovira i Virgili
Tarragona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations
Institut d'Etudes Politiques d'Aix-en-Provence (Sciences Po Aix) and Aix Marseille School of Economics (AMSE)
Aix En Provence, France
Community Reviewer
Behavioral Microfoundations