Scope

The Health Behaviors section publishes research focused on understanding health-related behaviors and decisions in health care markets and sectors.

Led by Prof. Michele Belot from Cornell University, the Health Behaviors section welcomes submissions in the various domains of behavioral economics, which address relevant problems in health and health care while drawing on behavioral economics insights and theory.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral interventions in health

health behaviors

health care markets

health policies

mental health

physician behaviors and decisions

physician-patient interactions

preferences in health

preventive behaviors

Submissions should consist of frontier contributions to the field of behavioral economics applied to health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance our understanding of health behaviors, health care markets, health policies, mental health, physician behaviors and decisions, physician-patient interactions, preferences in health, and preventive behaviors in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of behavioral economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.