Specialty chief editor daniel wiesen University of Cologne Cologne , Germany Specialty Chief Editor Health Behaviors

Scope The Health Behaviors and Health Markets section of Frontiers in Behavioral Economics seeks papers that promote the understanding of health-related behaviors and decisions of actors in health care markets and sectors. The section welcomes papers which address relevant problems in health and health care, draw on behavioral economics insights and theory, and make use of quantitative research methods such as controlled experiments (field, lab and online experiments) or econometric analyses of data.The scope of this section includes, but is not limited to, the following topics: Preferences in health

Health behaviors

Preventive behaviors

Mental health

Behavioral interventions in health

Physician behaviors and decisions

Physician-patient interactions

Health care markets

Health policies Frontiers in Behavioral Economics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Behav. Econ.

Abbreviation frbhe

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Health Behaviors welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Health Behaviors, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

