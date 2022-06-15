Mission & scope

Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology is a multidisciplinary journal that accelerates the development of biological diagnostics, therapies, devices, and technologies. Indexed in PubMed Central, Scopus, DOAJ, and Web of Science (SCIE), among others.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Ranieri Cancedda (Professor Emeritus, Genova University, Italy) and welcomes submissions relating to the development and applications of new biological diagnostics, therapies, processes or innovative devices involving the use of cells, bioactive molecules and biomaterials alone or in combination. The journal aims to enable the breakthroughs of the future in the field and bridge the gap between discoveries in the basic sciences and their application to improve our lives.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

biofabrication

biomaterials

biomechanics

bioprocess engineering

biosafety and biosecurity

biosensors and biomolecular electronics

industrial biotechnology

nanobiotechnology

organoids and organ-on-a-chip

preclinical cell and gene therapy

synthetic biology

tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Manuscripts that focus solely on the development or application of statistical, computational, and machine learning methods without relevance to biological or biomedical phenomena are not suitable for publication in this journal. Similarly, studies that are clinical or purely epidemiological, including those that identify risk factors or develop predictive models for human diseases, are not within the scope of this journal. Clinical Trials are not accepted in this journal, under any article type that Frontiers in Biotechnology and Bioengineering offers.

The journal no longer accepts papers concerning simple bibliometric studies. Authors are still welcome to submit Systematic Reviews using publicly available data, but these must adhere to the PRISMA guidelines and have a conclusion related to bioengineering and biotechnology research. Studies without this primary focus will be transferred to a more applicable journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology is committed to advancing developments in the field of bioengineering and biotechnology research by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.