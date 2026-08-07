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Independent researcher
Genova, Italy
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology
University of Basel
Basel, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell and Gene Therapy
Institute for Integrative Systems Biology (I2SysBio), CSIC-UV
Valencia, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Synthetic Biology
Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Nanobiotechnology