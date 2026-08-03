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University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Industrial Biotechnology
Trinity Western University
Langley Township, Canada
Associate Editor
Industrial Biotechnology
CSIRO Land and Water
Canberra, Australia
Associate Editor
Industrial Biotechnology
China University of Science and Technology
Taipei, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Industrial Biotechnology