Review
Published on 03 Aug 2026
Advancing recombinant protein production in CHO cells through metabolic engineering
in Industrial Biotechnology
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Review
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Industrial Biotechnology
Original Research
Accepted on 24 Jul 2026
in Industrial Biotechnology
Review
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
Original Research
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
Original Research
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in Industrial Biotechnology
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in Industrial Biotechnology
Original Research
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in Industrial Biotechnology
Original Research
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in Industrial Biotechnology
Original Research
Published on 23 Feb 2026
in Industrial Biotechnology
Review
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in Industrial Biotechnology
Original Research
Published on 30 Jan 2026
in Industrial Biotechnology
Original Research
Published on 27 Jan 2026
in Industrial Biotechnology